Trickster Cultural Center hosts Monarchs & Art fun fair Saturday in Schaumburg

Trickster Cultural Center in partnership with the Schaumburg Monarch Butterfly Initiative is hosting a Monarchs & Art in the Park Family Fun Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The event will take place at the Town Square Shopping Center, on the southwest corner of Schaumburg and Roselle Roads.

It will open with a salute to veterans, honoring them with a monarch butterfly release at the lakeside concert area. An arts and craft fair, featuring creative local artists and vendors, will be showcased at the Trickster parking lot, and entertainment for all ages is scheduled every hour on the hour.

The Kids Korner will feature a different craft every hour, for primary aged children, and the Schaumburg Township Library is sponsoring an outdoor, drop-in craft table from 9 a.m. to noon. Families with children 12 and up may participate in a Sip and Paint experience at Bonefish, with cookies and cold drinks and a painting lesson and supplies and a Blick's art apron to take home.