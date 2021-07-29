Storm damage causing Route 25 lane closures in East Dundee

Storm damage reported early Thursday morning is causing lane closures along portions of Route 25 between Route 72 and Brandt Road in East Dundee.

Captain Joe Schwab of the East Dundee Fire Protection District said downed power lines and power outages have forced southbound traffic to be halted along that section of Route 25. Schwab said officials from the East Dundee Police Department and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management were on the scene to help with traffic flow because traffic signals are out.

Oscar Balbuena -- assistant manager of the El Gran Paseo property on Route 25, formerly known as the Milk Pail -- said a downed tree was blocking southbound Route 25 and that power was out at El Gran Paseo due to a downed power pole on the southern end of the property near the McGraw Wildlife Preserve.

Balbuena said El Gran Paseo hosts a flea market on weekends, and some of the outdoor tents were damaged and had to be discarded. Balbuena, however, said none of the structures suffered damage and the flea market is expected to continue this weekend.

"Everything should be normal," Balbuena said. "The vendors will either replace the tents that were lost or repair the ones that can be fixed."

Schwab said crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 a.m. Thursday as the storm came through the area. He said there were no reports of severe damage in the area other than scattered downed trees.

"It's standard storm damage except for that Route 25 corridor," Schwab said.

He said it was unclear when traffic would return to normal on that stretch of Route 25.