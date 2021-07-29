Nearly hourlong police chase ends in wetland

Wauconda police pursued an armed man for nearly an hour Thursday afternoon through Wauconda, Mundelein and other parts of Lake County before apprehending him with the help of a Lake County sheriff's office dog, authorities said Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint at the 1100 block of Van Buren Street at 1:39 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Wauconda Police Department. When police arrived, they found the man, James M. Webb, "acting erratically and yelling" before he fled the scene, the news release said.

While fleeing east on Route 176 to the Del Webb subdivision, Webb collided with a silver Mercedes and damaged a gas line at the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue, struck a black Lexus at Fairfield and Gossell Roads and attempted to ram a black Lincoln sedan as the driver tried to get out of the way at Gilmer Road and Route 176, police said.

The pursuit ended on the 3800 block of Canton Circle when Webb drove into a wetland, police said. Webb was ordered out of his vehicle but refused, police said.

The Lake County sheriff's dog Duke subdued Webb, who was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with dog bites, the news release said. Upon his release, he will be charged, police said.

Webb was wanted on multiple warrants, including aggravated battery, a parole violation and possession of dangerous drugs, according to the news release. He also fled from the Island Lake Police Department July 22, police said.