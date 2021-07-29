David Bowie tribute and Great White to play Schaumburg's Septemberfest
A David Bowie tribute act and the '80s band Great White will be the headlining musical performers at Schaumburg's two-day Septemberfest during Labor Day weekend.
Rebel Rebel: The Many Lives of David Bowie will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, on Schaumburg's municipal grounds at 101 Schaumburg Court, while Great White -- best known for its 1989 hit "Once Bitten, Twice Shy" -- will follow at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, on the same Miller Lite Main Stage.
On Saturday, Rebel Rebel will be preceded at 4:30 p.m. by Heartless -- a Heart tribute band -- and at 6:30 p.m. by the Americana-tinged rock & roll of Chicago's Fletcher Rockwell.
Before Great White's performance on Sunday, Def Leppard tribute band Rok Brigade will play at 4:30 p.m., while local rock favorite 7th heaven will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.
There also will be a local music stage on both days of Septemberfest.
Admission to Septemberfest and all its musical acts is free.