David Bowie tribute and Great White to play Schaumburg's Septemberfest

David Bowie tribute act Rebel Rebel will perform at Schaumburg's Septemberfest on Saturday, Sept. 4. Great White will take the same stage the following night. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Great White, best known for its 1980s rock hits, will perform at Schaumburg's Septemberfest on Sunday, Sept. 5, a night after the David Bowie tribute act Rebel Rebel. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

A David Bowie tribute act and the '80s band Great White will be the headlining musical performers at Schaumburg's two-day Septemberfest during Labor Day weekend.

Rebel Rebel: The Many Lives of David Bowie will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, on Schaumburg's municipal grounds at 101 Schaumburg Court, while Great White -- best known for its 1989 hit "Once Bitten, Twice Shy" -- will follow at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, on the same Miller Lite Main Stage.

On Saturday, Rebel Rebel will be preceded at 4:30 p.m. by Heartless -- a Heart tribute band -- and at 6:30 p.m. by the Americana-tinged rock & roll of Chicago's Fletcher Rockwell.

Before Great White's performance on Sunday, Def Leppard tribute band Rok Brigade will play at 4:30 p.m., while local rock favorite 7th heaven will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

There also will be a local music stage on both days of Septemberfest.

Admission to Septemberfest and all its musical acts is free.