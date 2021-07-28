Northbrook in 60 seconds

'An act of God'

At the July 26 meeting of the Glenbrook High Schools District 225 Board of Education, associate superintendent Dr. R.J. Gravel and director of operations Dr. Kim Ptak updated the board on damage and repair efforts in the Glenbrook North competition gymnasium and gymnastics gym caused by water from a pipe failure on June 26.

Heavy rain caused the valve of a PVC drain pipe over the competition gym to burst, resulting in a 15-minute "waterfall" onto the court below. Gravel said the rippled boards weren't discovered until June 28, by the boys volleyball team. By then the water had gone below the vapor lining and had seeped under a wall to the adjoining gymnastics gymnasium.

After an investigation by a disaster recovery firm it was determined that 60% of the 10,700 square-foot competition gym and 10% of the gymnastics gym was affected. Considering the possibility of mold, it was recommended that the full competition gym floor be replaced, though the impacted gymnastics area could be replaced, sanded and stained.

Deemed an "act of God," Gravel said, the District would be on the hook for only a $1,000 deductible, with the main cost of $250,000 to be paid by the Secondary School Cooperative Risk Management Program. Other costs, about $10,000, would be borne by Travelers Insurance.

Work on the gymnastics gym was to begin on July 21, and estimated to be completed by Aug. 13.

Materials for the competition gym are estimated to arrive by Aug. 20 with a "worst case" completion date of Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, to handle fall volleyball, basketball and physical education classes, the district was going to rent, for $45,948, a portable, hardwood gym floor to be placed in a field house court, also covered by Travelers Insurance. That temporary court will arrive Aug. 2 and be in place until around Oct. 22.

National Night Out

The Northbrook Police Department and Northbrook Park District will offer a National Night Out celebration from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Meadowhill Aquatic Center, 1501 Maple Ave.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie intended to make communities safer places to live.

The free Northbrook Night Out will offer a demonstration by police dog Pongo, a deejay and dance music, use of the Meadowhill pool, freeze pops and beverages and safety and crime-prevention tips.

Northbrook Days sneak peek

The Northbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry is throwing a special Business After Hours event on opening night of Northbrook Days, from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Presented by the Northbrook Civic Foundation, the Northbrook Days Festival will be held this year in the Metra Parking Lot, 1401 Shermer Road, for five days starting Aug. 4.

Attendees of the event can mingle with chamber members and friends and enjoy hot dogs, bratwurst, corn and funnel cakes, and learn about how the Civic Foundation supports scholarships to high school students and grants to local nonprofit and social service organizations through its largest fundraiser, Northbrook Days.

Advance registration for this After Hours event is required, with attendance free to Northbrook Chamber members and $20 for guests. Unvaccinated people must wear a mask at chamber events. To register, visit northbrookchamber.org and the entry is listed on the landing page under "Virtual Events."

Constituent meetings

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Deerfield Democrat serving the 10th District, will meet with constituents in person several times in August.

These are the first such meetings for Schneider since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. They had been held regularly before the health crisis.

Dubbed Congress on Your Corner, the sessions are set for 6 p.m. Aug. 10, at Shiloh Park in Zion; 6 p.m. Aug. 17, at Century Park, 980 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills; 6 p.m. Aug. 19, at Heritage Park, 222 S. Wolf Road, Wheeling; 6 p.m. Aug. 26, at the Nippersink Forest Preserve, 900 W. Belvidere Road, Round Lake.

Additionally, Schneider will lead a bike ride through the district on Aug. 28. It will start at 9 a.m. at Half Day Forest Preserve, 24255 N. Route 21, Vernon Hills.