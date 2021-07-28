Glenview's Olivia Smoliga helps relay team to bronze in Tokyo

Cicely Madden, Alie Rusher of Glenview, Meghan O'Leary and Ellen Tomek compete for the U.S. in the women's rowing quadruple sculls heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Associated Press file photo

Olivia Smoliga reacts after winning her heat in the Women's 100 Backstroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Associated Press file photo

It might not have been the fastest time in the qualifier, but the U.S. women's 4X100 freestyle relay team, which featured Olivia Smoliga of Glenview, earned a spot in the finals ... and then took the bronze medal.

The Americans, who revamped their lineup for the final and subbed out Smoliga and two others who swam the qualifier, finished third (3:32.81) in the finals behind Australia and Canada.

Australia set a world record with a 3:29.69.

In the qualifier, the United States had placed fifth out of the eight qualifiers with a 3:34.8, behind Australia (3:31.73), the Netherlands, Canada and Great Britain.

Tough finish

The U.S. women's quadruple sculls team, featuring Alie Rusher of Glenview, wasn't able to make the Finals A race after placing last out of six teams in Saturday's repechage race. China won the Finals A with a 6:05.13. In the Finals B, Rusher and the U.S. women finished fourth out of four teams. Great Britain took first place with a 6:25.14 while New Zealand finished second and France was third. The Americans clocked a time of 6:30.03.

Shutout in softball

The Italian softball team fell to host Japan 5-0 on Saturday.

Buffalo Grove resident and former Northwestern star Andrea Filler, who has dual citizenship and plays second base for Italy, went 1-for-3, getting one of Italy's three total hits.