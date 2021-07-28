Glenview in 60 seconds

Glenview Civic Awards

The 54th Glenview Civic Awards presentation will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at the Renaissance Chicago Glenview Suites Hotel, 1400 Milwaukee Ave.

Due to the 2019 version having been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sept. 10 event, which starts with a reception from 6-7 p.m., will salute 2019 and 2020 recipients.

The 2019 Civic Award winners are: Cynthia "C.J." Sultz, citizen of the year; Wyatt Cummings, youth of the year; officer David Maize, public safety; and the Glenview Action Committee of Kerry Cummings, Charles Balling, David Raija and Gary Dubofsky, for the Special Committee Award.

The 2020 portion will feature a special recognition of essential workers during the pandemic.

Seating is limited to 200 people, with menu selections and payment made at time of reservation. To reserve a spot, or for an entire table, contact Sandie Elliott of the Glenview Police Department at (847) 901-6100, or by email at selliott@glenview.il.us.

Join the academy

The Village of Glenview is offering its first Citizens Academy this fall, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 23-Nov. 4.

The free seven-week course will give selected individuals and business overs 18 years and older an in-depth look at local government. Subjects will include government budgeting, business and development, fire and police services, and 911 dispatching.

Seats in the academy are limited with preference given to Glenview residents and business owners. Selected applicants will be informed by Glenview's Management Services Department the week of Aug. 30.

An overview of the program, and an online application form, is available at www.glenview.il.us/government/Pages/CitizensAcademy.aspx. Applications also are available at Village Hall, 2500 E. Lake View Ave. For details, contact Zhanna Badasyan at (847) 904-4137 or zbadasyan@glenview.il.us.

Chamber food drive

The Young Professionals Group of the Glenview Chamber of Commerce has organized a food drive for the Northfield Township Food Pantry through the month of August.

Businesses and neighbors are asked to fill five large, brown-handled grocery bags with items and deliver them straight to the pantry, 2550 Waukegan Road.

According to chamber information, the items currently most needed include canned soups, snacks, chili, cooking oil, canned pasta with meat, rice mixes, boxed cereal and jelly, jam and preserves.

Monetary donations also will be accepted. Visit twp.northfield.il.us/pantry. If interested in joining the food drive, email meghan@glenview chamber.com.

Fore!

Also, the Glenview Chamber is taking registrations for its 2021 golf outing, from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 24, at Glenview Park Golf Club, 800 Shermer Road.

The event includes lunch at noon Aug. 24 and appetizers and dinner following the round of golf.

Awards, raffles and on-course prizes are part of the event, with a grand prize of $2,500. A variety of sponsorships also are available. To register for the chamber golf outing, visit www. glenviewchamber.com and on the landing page select "View All Events"; move to August on the resulting calendar and the information may be accessed on Aug. 24.

Linking generations

The Glenview Park District hosts a Parent-Child Golf Tournament starting with tee times at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Glenview Prairie Club, 2800 W. Lake Ave.

Priced at $65 a twosome, the 9-hole event offers parents and children 5 and older to play together with the possibility of prizes.

The deadline for registration is Aug. 3. The best way to reach registration information is by visiting glenview parks.org and going to the appropriate calendar entry for Aug. 7. For questions, call (847) 657-1637.

Trailblazer

At the Glenview Village Board meeting July 20, in a preliminary move trustees unanimously approved expansion of Class F-4 liquor classification to include performing arts venues. That classification, which allows the sale of liquor during performances, had previously been limited to movie theaters.

The Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, petitioned for the expansion. The nonprofit theater also sought and was approved for a Class L license to allow customers to bring in their own liquor on certain nights.

The July 20 action was a preliminary discussion. Passed unanimously, the item will be on the board agenda Aug. 3 for final approval.