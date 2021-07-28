 

Coroner: Woman found dead in Crystal Lake was shot in the head

 
Alexa Jurado
 
 
Updated 7/28/2021 10:09 AM

The McHenry County Coroner's Office identified 26-year-old Ayanna Bennett of Chicago as the woman found dead in Crystal Lake Sunday.

An autopsy indicates a gunshot wound to the head as her cause of death.

 

Police found her in a car near Woodstock and Minnie streets after a being notified of an unconscious person just after midnight Sunday.

The coroner's office and the Crystal Lake Police Department are continuing to investigate Bennett's death.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 