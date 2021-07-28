Coroner: Woman found dead in Crystal Lake was shot in the head

The McHenry County Coroner's Office identified 26-year-old Ayanna Bennett of Chicago as the woman found dead in Crystal Lake Sunday.

An autopsy indicates a gunshot wound to the head as her cause of death.

Police found her in a car near Woodstock and Minnie streets after a being notified of an unconscious person just after midnight Sunday.

The coroner's office and the Crystal Lake Police Department are continuing to investigate Bennett's death.