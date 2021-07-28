Coroner: Chicago woman died of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Crystal Lake
Updated 7/28/2021 3:15 PM
The McHenry County coroner's office said a 26-year-old Chicago woman shot herself in the head early Sunday morning inside a car parked at the Crystal Lake train station.
Officials said the woman's death is still under investigation, but the gunshot wound appears to be "self-inflicted."
Police found the woman in a car near Woodstock and Minnie streets after a being notified of an unconscious person just after midnight Sunday.
