Coroner: Chicago woman died of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Crystal Lake

The McHenry County coroner's office said a 26-year-old Chicago woman shot herself in the head early Sunday morning inside a car parked at the Crystal Lake train station.

Officials said the woman's death is still under investigation, but the gunshot wound appears to be "self-inflicted."

Police found the woman in a car near Woodstock and Minnie streets after a being notified of an unconscious person just after midnight Sunday.