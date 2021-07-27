Police: Man charged with trying to rob Glendale Heights store

A 19-year-old man has been charged with trying to rob a Glendale Heights store early Saturday morning.

Glendale Heights police announced Tuesday that they arrested Santiago Henao-Avila on charges of burglary, attempted robbery, aggravated assault, battery, attempted battery, and resisting arrest.

Police say they responded at 12:26 a.m. Saturday to Miska's Corner Store, 365 E. North Ave. Victims reported that a man and a girl entered the store. The masked man walked behind the counter, grabbed the cashier and covered her eyes and mouth. But the cashier yelled, alerting another employee. That worker came out of a back room and confronted the man, who then threatened him with a knife, police say.

The man then ran off.

Officers found Henao-Avila walking with a girl. They matched the descriptions given by the store workers, officials said. Both were arrested after a short chase.

The girl, whose age was not given, was charged with violating curfew and obstruction of a peace officer. She was released to her parents.

Henao-Avila is being held on $75,000 bail at the DuPage County jail.

A police news release and charging documents do not indicate where Henao-Avila lives.