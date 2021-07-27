Arson suspected in Addison fire at abandoned home for traumatized kids

An early morning fire at the former site of home for traumatized children in Addison is being investigated as an arson, fire officials said.

Addison Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Erik Kramer said firefighters were called to the former Lutherbrook Children's Center campus at 343 Lake St. just after 3:50 a.m. for reports of a fire in one of the buildings there.

Kramer said fire and smoke were both visible upon arrival.

The blaze took almost two hours to extinguish, but no injuries were reported.

The facility has been shuttered since 2016 and owned by the village since 2019. Village officials said they are planning to tear down the site.

Kramer said this is at least the third time he can recall firefighters being dispatched to the campus for fires in the buildings.

"There have been a few attempts, but it never really got going like it was today," he said.

The single-story structure suffered significant structural damage, Kramer said.

No damage estimate was available as village officials said they are in the process of razing the structures on the site.