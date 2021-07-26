Wheaton man charged with firing gun toward car from apartment balcony

A Wheaton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday near his home.

Anthony M. Holland, 23, of the 1300 block of North Main Street, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, both felonies, authorities said Monday.

He is accused of firing a gun at 10:48 p.m. Thursday from a second-story balcony toward an occupied vehicle in the 1300 block of North Main, according to DuPage County court records.

When police arrived, they found four vehicles with gunshot damage, including broken windows, bullet holes in cars and through one vehicle's rear license plate, authorities said.

According to the DuPage County state's attorney's office, the shooting came after a person Holland knows got into a fight with another person earlier Thursday. The second person and others later went to Holland's street, where one of them allegedly broke a car window with a baseball bat.

Hearing the noise, Holland stepped out of his home and began shooting at a vehicle as it left the parking lot, authorities say.

"Thankfully, no one was injured or killed as a result of Mr. Holland's alleged violent actions," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in an announcement of the arrest.

Holland was arrested Friday and appeared in court Sunday, when a judge set bail at $750,000. Holland will need to post 10% of that to go free while awaiting trial.