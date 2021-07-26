Taste of Roselle returns this weekend with food, rides and entertainment

Taste of Roselle is back this weekend after a COVID-19-related cancellation in 2020. Daily Herald file photo/2017

After being canceled last year, the Taste of Roselle returns this week for three days of food, rides and entertainment.

The fest, hosted by the Roselle Lions Club, will run 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday on Main Street between Roselle Road and Howard Avenue. Admission is free.

The 16 confirmed food vendors that will be available are Pollyanna Brewing Company, Italian Pizza Kitchen, Sammy's Mexican Grill, Doctor Dogs, Calle Café, Bloomingdale Café, Dairy Queen, food from Roselle Sons of the American Legion, Dippin' Dots, Genoa Italian, Midwest Citrus Smashers, Mylo's Greek Food, Lee's Concessions, Suzie's Fun Food, Old Salem Café and Kona Ice. The beer and wine tent is sponsored by the Roselle Lions Club.

Fifteen bands will play, with original and covers songs ranging from rock to country, bluegrass, classic rock and gospel.

Roselle's Civic Plaza at Prospect and Main streets will function as the Showcase Plaza during the event and host the opening ceremony. The opening will have a posting of the colors by Northwest DuPage American Legion Post 1084, the national anthem performed by The Roselle Horns and opening remarks by Mayor David Pileski.

The Showcase Plaza will also highlight performances on a smaller scale, with acoustic guitar and jazz acts as well as dancing routines.

DJ RixMix will play Top 100 hits in the plaza all weekend. Carnival rides, a craft fair and bingo also are planned.

Taste of Roselle was canceled because of COVID-19 in 2020 for the first time since the fest began in 1982. It is one of the few big events in the village to be held this year after the Rose Parade and Rose Festival were canceled for a second year because of the pandemic.

"I'm excited to welcome people to the Taste again this weekend," Pileski said. "I cannot thank the Lions Club enough for all their time and labor that went into making this possible with their army of volunteers to bring back this community tradition."