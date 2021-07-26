Senate Republicans host town-hall meeting Tuesday in Crystal Lake

Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods will join fellow Illinois Senate Republicans Donald DeWitte of St. Charles and Craig Wilcox of McHenry for a town-hall meeting Tuesday in Crystal Lake.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Crystal Lake City Hall, 100 W. Wood St.

McConchie, DeWitte, and Wilcox will be providing constituents with an update on significant legislation from the spring session and the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. Those who attend will be able to ask questions during a question-and-answer session that follows a brief PowerPoint presentation.

All constituents are invited to attend the event to give their input and to ask questions about state government.