Crystal Lake police investigating death of woman found in parked car
Updated 7/26/2021 3:33 PM
Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered Sunday in a vehicle near Woodstock and Minnie streets in Crystal Lake.
The Crystal Lake Police Department and the Crystal Lake Fire Department responded at 12:04 a.m. Sunday to a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle, police said Monday morning.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman they think to be about 25 years old, according to a news release.
While the death remains under investigation, police said there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information about the investigation can contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at (815) 356-3620 or send an anonymous tip by texting the word CLPD along with the information to 847411 (tip411).
