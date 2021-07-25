St. Charles library again accepting book donations

The St. Charles Public Library is again accepting donations of books and other items. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The St. Charles Public Library is again accepting donations of books and other items at its new facility.

With the library back at its original location at 1 S. Sixth Ave., small quantities of items in good condition can be dropped off in the main lobby behind the self-checkout area. Among the acceptable items are fiction, nonfiction and children's books, recent bestsellers, CDs and DVDs.

The library does not accept textbooks, magazines, encyclopedias, VHS tapes or damaged items.

Larger donations, packed in boxes or sturdy bags, can be made at the library's loading dock with advance notification. A maximum of 10 boxes or bags are allowed at one time.

Donations may be tax-deductible, although library staff does not provide a valuation. Receipts can be obtained at the library welcome desk.