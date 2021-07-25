No injuries after SUV crashes into Vernon Hills assisted living facility
Updated 7/25/2021 4:19 PM
No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed into an assisted living facility Friday in Vernon Hills.
Police said the crash occurred at about 11:10 a.m. Friday when a Lexus SUV crashed through a window near the front entrance of the Brookdale Vernon Hills, 145 North Milwaukee Ave.
"One of our residents' family members was leaving the parking lot and had a bit of a problem that resulted in them driving into the building," said Andrew Young, a spokesman for Brookdale. "Thankfully, it was a vacant apartment, so there was nobody in it. No one lives there."
The damaged area is board up and reconstruction will begin soon, he added.
