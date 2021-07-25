No injuries after SUV crashes into Vernon Hills assisted living facility

No injuries were reported after an SUV crashed into an assisted living facility Friday in Vernon Hills.

Police said the crash occurred at about 11:10 a.m. Friday when a Lexus SUV crashed through a window near the front entrance of the Brookdale Vernon Hills, 145 North Milwaukee Ave.

"One of our residents' family members was leaving the parking lot and had a bit of a problem that resulted in them driving into the building," said Andrew Young, a spokesman for Brookdale. "Thankfully, it was a vacant apartment, so there was nobody in it. No one lives there."

The damaged area is board up and reconstruction will begin soon, he added.