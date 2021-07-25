Des Plaines park board to fill vacancy

The Des Plaines Park District board will meet Aug. 2 to appoint someone to fill a vacancy on the panel.

The appointee will succeed the late Bill Yates, who died in March. Yates had served on the board for nearly 22 years.

The meeting is set for 10 a.m. at district headquarters, 2222 Birch St.

The appointee's term will expire in May 2023.