Report: Lou Malnati's moving HQ to Buffalo Grove

Lou Malnati's is moving its headquarters, manufacturing and fulfillment operations under one roof to a facility in Buffalo Grove, according to Crain's Chicago Business.

The company is set to move into the 125,000-square-foot facility at 900-950 Busch Parkway next spring. Lou Malnati's operators are spread around the Chicago area in multiple buildings, Crain's noted, including its 75-employee Northbrook headquarters.

The new space will accommodate Lou Malnati's long-term growth, Ned Frank, senior vice president at Colliers Chicago, told Crain's. Frank represented Lou Malnati's in the transaction, along with Colliers' Pat Hake.

Cushman & Wakefield's Brett Kroner represented Missner Group, which bought the building in 2017.

Previously, the building housed furniture company The Pillow Factory and indoor party center Jump!Zone, which did not reopen after closing for the pandemic, said Barry Missner, principal at Missner Group. The building will be outfitted with a cold storage facility for Lou Malnati's products.