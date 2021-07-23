Three-day Eid Fest in Wheaton welcomes all
Thousands of people are expected to attend this weekend's Eid Fest, which opened Friday night in Wheaton.
The Islamic festival runs though Sunday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road. The event is hosted by the Islamic Circle of North America Chicago.
Festivities will continue from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Attractions include a petting zoo, carnival rides, pony rides, games and bazaar vendors selling food, clothing and ethnic/cultural goods.
"This is an event where all are welcome," said organizer Amer Mawlaoui.
Last year's festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While restrictions on large events have been eased, organizers are spacing out booths and attractions this year.
Visit eidfest.us for more details.