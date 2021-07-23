Three-day Eid Fest in Wheaton welcomes all

Vendor Anwar Siddiqui of Glendale Heights sorts through his merchandise Friday evening at Eid Fest. The festival runs through Sunday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Meera Thakrar of Naperville attends Eid Fest on Friday with Samaa and Soha Khan, both 10. Thakrar explained, " Eid is a culture for us," Thakrar said. "For the kids, it's more fun with all the rides, but for me and my husband, it a religious (experience)." Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Salma Hussein, 3, of Minneapolis attends Eid Fest on Friday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Salma was visiting family from Chicago. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Thousands of people are expected to attend this weekend's Eid Fest, which opened Friday night in Wheaton.

The Islamic festival runs though Sunday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road. The event is hosted by the Islamic Circle of North America Chicago.

Festivities will continue from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Attractions include a petting zoo, carnival rides, pony rides, games and bazaar vendors selling food, clothing and ethnic/cultural goods.

"This is an event where all are welcome," said organizer Amer Mawlaoui.

Last year's festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While restrictions on large events have been eased, organizers are spacing out booths and attractions this year.

Visit eidfest.us for more details.