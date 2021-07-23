Child pulled from pond by bystanders, taken to hospital in critical condition

A boy was pulled from a pond in Lake in the Hills by bystanders who began resuscitative efforts, the Lake in the Hills police said in a news release Friday.

According to police, the child reportedly wandered away from his home on the 0-100 block of Point O' Woods Court.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded at 12:40 p.m. to the 1000 Block of Mason Lane in Lake in the Hills for a child who was found in a pond near the Boulder Ridge Golf Course. Police said golfers found the child, pulled him out and began CPR.

Paramedics took the child to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He then was flown to Ann and Robert H. Children's Hospital in Chicago.

"We would like to remind the residents that bystander CPR can make a difference," the Huntley Fire Protection District said in a news release.