 

Child pulled from pond by bystanders, taken to hospital in critical condition

 
Shaw Media
Updated 7/23/2021 5:50 PM

A boy was pulled from a pond in Lake in the Hills by bystanders who began resuscitative efforts, the Lake in the Hills police said in a news release Friday.

According to police, the child reportedly wandered away from his home on the 0-100 block of Point O' Woods Court.

 

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded at 12:40 p.m. to the 1000 Block of Mason Lane in Lake in the Hills for a child who was found in a pond near the Boulder Ridge Golf Course. Police said golfers found the child, pulled him out and began CPR.

Paramedics took the child to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He then was flown to Ann and Robert H. Children's Hospital in Chicago.

"We would like to remind the residents that bystander CPR can make a difference," the Huntley Fire Protection District said in a news release.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 