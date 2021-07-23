Child drowns at Fox River Grove home
Updated 7/23/2021 8:12 PM
A child drowned Friday morning at a Fox River Grove home, a fire official said.
Fox River Grove Fire Department Deputy Chief Eldee Jackson said firefighters were called to a residence on the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue at 6:35 a.m.
Jackson said the McHenry County coroner pronounced the child dead at the scene.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.