Police seek 3 charged with murder in West Dundee road rage attack that killed a man

Three men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the June beating death of a Carpentersville man at a West Dundee gas station, and police are seeking them.

A Kane County grand jury has indicted Kurt E. Doporcyk, age 41, of Algonquin; Ryan T. Barrett, age 32, of Huntley; and Peter D. Stoyshich, 30, of Belize, West Dundee police announced late Thursday night.

Each is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, one count of aggravated battery in a public place and one count of mob action.

The attack, which police described as a road-rage matter, happened around 7:38 a.m. June 10 in the lot of a Casey's gasoline station and convenience store on Route 31, across the street from the West Dundee Police Department. Police say six people were involved, and three people from one car, including the man killed, were injured.

Alex T. Hall Jr. of Carpentersville, 52, died three days after the attack of blunt traumatic injuries to his neck. Hall's adult son was also injured, according to relatives.

According to the section of Illinois law cited in the charges in Kane County court records, second-degree murder happens when a person commits first-degree murder but at the time of the killing is under a "sudden and intense passion resulting from serious provocation by the individual killed or another whom the offender endeavors to kill, but he or she negligently or accidentally causes the death of the individual killed."

"Serious provocation" is defined as "conduct sufficient to excite an intense passion in a reasonable person."

The indictments were made on Friday.

Anyone with information about where the men are is asked call 911, or the West Dundee Police Department at (847) 551-3810.