Police: Glenview man arrested after gun found in car at Rivers Casino

A Glenview man was arrested early Monday morning after police discovered a gun in a car outside Rivers Casino, authorities said.

Peter Davidson, 48, of the 4100 block of Hampton Court, was charged with carrying and concealing a firearm in a gaming facility and carrying and concealing a firearm while under the influence, Des Plaines Police said

The gun was in a car parked at the casino, and it was found while emergency crews were trying to assist an unresponsive person in the car, police said. Davidson was outside the vehicle when police arrived.

A test revealed a white, powdery substance also found in the car was cocaine, police said. Davidson denied being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.