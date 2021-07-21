 

Passerby alerts Schaumburg firefighters to blaze at business

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 7/21/2021 10:17 PM

A building that houses a Schaumburg cabinetmaking outfit was rendered uninhabitable after a Tuesday evening fire.

A passing motorist alerted authorities to the blaze just before 7 p.m., village officials said.

 

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke showing from the one-story commercial structure on the 700 block of Morse Avenue. Officials said the firefighters encountered fire once inside and upgraded the alarm to request reinforcements from neighboring departments.

In all, 37 firefighters from 14 crews outside Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates battled the blaze.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival, but enough damage had been done to leave the business uninhabitable, village officials said.

No damage estimate was available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

