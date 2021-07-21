Bloomingdale Park District finance director quits after two months on the job

Two months after accepting the job as finance director of the Bloomingdale Park District, Antonio Washington has resigned from the position.

So park district employee Jennifer Vale has been named finance director. Vale, who has worked with the district as an accountant since October 2017, officially began her new role on Monday.

"Jenn brings many years of dedicated service to the field of accounting and to the Bloomingdale Park District," Executive Director Joe Potts said in a statement. "I look forward to many years of strong financial record keeping within the department in Jenn's capable hands."

Before joining the park district, Vale was a senior staff accountant at United Airlines. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from DePaul University.

The finance director position pays $78,000 annually, officials said.

Washington originally was to succeed previous director June Fergus, who had worked in the position for seven years.

The park district hired Washington on May 10. He stepped down from the position on Friday, July 16.

Officials said Washington has returned to his previous job as superintendent of finance and human resource with the Oakbrook Terrace Park District. He could not be reached for comment.

Potts declined to comment when asked why Washington resigned from the position in Bloomingdale. He said he has no ill feelings toward Washington.