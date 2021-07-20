Plans withdrawn for gas station at Wheaton Mariano's

Wheaton officials say Roundy's Supermarkets Inc., the parent company of Mariano's, has withdrawn its request to construct a gasoline station at the northwest corner of Main Street and Roosevelt Road. City planners and many residents had opposed the proposal. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Roundy's Supermarkets Inc. has withdrawn its request to build a gasoline station near its Mariano's grocery store in downtown Wheaton.

The city announced the withdrawal Tuesday.

Neighbors protested the plan at a planning and zoning board meeting last week, saying the station didn't belong in a flood-prone area. The station would have replaced an employee parking lot on the northwest corner of Main Street and Roosevelt Road, across the street from the store.

City planners also didn't like the idea of having a gasoline station in what they consider the front door to a reinvigorated downtown.

Residents submitted an online petition, with more than 2,000 signatures, opposing the zoning changes the gasoline station would have required.

A Roundy's official said the employee lot is underused.

The gas station plan called for seven dispensers with 14 fueling positions and a kiosk with public restrooms. Company representatives said it would be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Residents raised concerns about flooding, traffic flow, lighting, noise, the loss of trees, and potential environmental hazards. Portions of the site fall within a flood plain.

Some also worried the gas station would compound cut-through traffic on Hale Street.