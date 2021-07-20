51-year-old Schaumburg man killed in crash near Woodfield Mall

A 51-year-old Schaumburg man has been identified as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Woodfield Mall.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has scheduled an autopsy for Cary Aiello later today.

Schaumburg police said they are continuing to investigate the crash that occurred just after 1 p.m. Monday in the intersection of Woodfield and Frontage roads that left Aiello dead and seriously injured another person.

Police said Aiello was in one vehicle and the unidentified person was in a second vehicle.

No additional information was given about the injured person's condition.