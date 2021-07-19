Two-vehicle crash in Schaumburg kills one, seriously injures another
Updated 7/19/2021 4:56 PM
Schaumburg police are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle collision early Monday afternoon that left one person dead and another person seriously injured.
The crash was reported at 1:13 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West Frontage and Woodfield roads.
Schaumburg Police Sgt. Karen McCartney said the deceased person and injured person came from different vehicles.
Check back to dailyherald.com for more information as it becomes available.
