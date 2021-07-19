Two-vehicle crash in Schaumburg kills one, seriously injures another

Schaumburg police are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle collision early Monday afternoon that left one person dead and another person seriously injured.

The crash was reported at 1:13 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West Frontage and Woodfield roads.

Schaumburg Police Sgt. Karen McCartney said the deceased person and injured person came from different vehicles.

