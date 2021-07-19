Cars stolen from Westmont BMW dealership

At least three vehicles were stolen early Monday morning from a BMW dealership in Westmont, authorities say.

Westmont police say the burglary and motor vehicle thefts happened at 3:12 a.m. at Laurel BMW of Westmont, 430 E. Ogden Ave.

Burglars broke into the service bay. As officers arrived at the scene, the burglars fled west on Ogden. One of the stolen vehicles crashed into another at Ogden and Main Street in Downers Grove, and the occupants ran.

Anyone with information is asked to call (630) 981-6310 or email chiefofpolice@westmont.il.gov.