Mount Prospect man harassed ex-coworker, police say

A Mount Prospect man was arrested last week after sending profane emails and text messages to a woman with whom he formerly worked, Des Plaines police said.

John Guagliardo, 54, of the 200 block of South Elmhurst Road, is charged with harassment through electronic communication.

The woman filed a complaint with Des Plaines police about the messages late last month. Guagliardo was arrested and charged July 14 after police confirmed he'd sent the messages, documents indicate.