Mount Prospect, IDOT at crossroads over pedestrian safety improvements

Mount Prospect village officials say they're hoping to make pedestrian safety improvements near the downtown "triangle," but IDOT is holding up approval while seeking more traffic restrictions in the area. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2018

Mount Prospect is focusing on pedestrian and bicycle safety in the center of town, but officials say achieving that goal is on hold while their plans await approval from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Village officials have expressed particular frustration with the lack of movement on improving flow across Main Street at the Busse Avenue.

Main Street divides the downtown "triangle " area into two segments north of the train tracks. On the west side are the new 20 West apartment complex and the Station 34 restaurant. On the east side are restaurants, bars and village hall.

Village Manager Michael Cassady said there's a stalemate between IDOT and the village on how to improve access in that area.

Public Works Director Sean Dorsey said the priority now is getting approval for a crossing, but IDOT is seeking more turning restrictions for drivers.

Under the village's proposal, there would be no left turn from southbound Main Street onto eastbound Busse Avenue. Left turns would be allowed to and from the alley to the north of Station 34.

IDOT, however, also wants to ban left turns from westbound Busse Avenue onto Main Street and all turns in and out of the alley. The state agency also wants a right-in, right-out access on the east side of Busse Avenue and a higher median profile on that side.

"Those restrictions are pretty severe (for drivers) with respect to access to our streets and our community," Dorsey said. "We're kind of at the opinion that it's too restrictive to implement."

Cassady said the "invasive requirements" are unfortunate.

"Pretty soon, people will be avoiding our downtown," he said.

Efforts to meet with IDOT, or even get emails answered, have been unsuccessful, Cassady added.

Trustee Colleen Saccotelli suggested that communities could band together to influence IDOT to remove the logjam.

"Those issues aren't unique to Mount Prospect," she said.

Mayor Paul Hoefert said he has a problem with the restriction the village is suggesting, no left turn from southbound Main, saying it would hurt businesses.

Cassady said that also is IDOT's proposal.