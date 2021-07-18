Fire possibly ignited by lawn mower leaves Crystal Lake home a total loss

No injuries were reported after fire broke out Saturday morning in the garage of a Crystal Lake home. The home was deemed s total loss, officials said. Cassie Buchman/Shaw Media

A Crystal Lake home was deemed a total loss after fire broke out in its garage Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a reported garage fire in the 6500 block of Scott Lane at about 11:15 a.m. according to a news release from Crystal Lake Fire Rescue.

One of the occupants of the residence discovered the fire and called 911. All five occupants of the house, including a dog, made it out of the house safely, authorities said, and there were no injuries to either firefighters or occupants.

Damage to the home was initially estimated at $375,000.

A preliminary investigation showed the fire might have started in a lawn tractor that was used just before the blaze started, according to fire officials.

Because the home is located in an area that does not have fire hydrants, Crystal Lake Fire Rescue requested water tenders through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. The department was assisted by several area fire departments, along with the McHenry County Sheriff's Office and McHenry County Planning and Development.

Fire investigators from Algonquin/Lake in the Hills and Cary are assisting Crystal Lake with the investigation.