Bike races, Summerfest help Winfield celebrate 100th anniversary

Racers in the Masters 50/60+ category race down Winfield Road during Sunday's Winfield Criterium. The races were paired Sunday with the village's Summerfest to help celebrate Winfield's 100th anniversary. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Katie Isermann of Chicago warms up on a stationary bike before her race as the Masters 50/60+ category zooms past during the Winfield Criterium on Sunday. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Families enjoy food trucks during the Winfield Criterium and Summerfest. The events were paired Sunday to mark Winfield's centennial. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Racers in the Masters 50/60+ category race down Winfield Road during Sunday's Winfield Criterium. The races were paired Sunday with the village's Summerfest to help celebrate Winfield's 100th anniversary. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Winfield marked its 100th birthday in style Sunday, pairing its Summerfest celebration with the criterium bike races that have become a popular tradition in the community.

Local pro cyclists as well as some top amateurs zipped through town all day in fast-paced races on the short circuit, while hundreds lined the course cheering them on.

Away from the races, Summerfest celebrated the community's centennial with food trucks, family games, a classic car show and a historical re-enactment of Winfield's incorporation.

The Intelligentsia Cup continues Monday with the inaugural Mundelein Grand Prix, followed by races Tuesday in Lombard, Thursday in South Chicago, Friday in Elgin, Saturday in Lake Bluff and Sunday in Chicago. For more about the races, visit intelligentsiacup.com.