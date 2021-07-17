Suburban Skyview: The Maze Garden at Morton Arboretum is truly puzzling

The colors of the Maze Garden, an adventure challenge that is part of the living puzzle at Morton Arboretum in Lisle, change with the seasons. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Taking some bread crumbs with you as you challenge yourself at the Morton Arboretum's Maze Garden might just be your best idea of the day.

With several starting points to choose from, each will lead you through twisting and winding gravel paths among hedges of arborvitae, yew and other shrubs until you escape the puzzle by reaching the great sycamore tree in the center.

This 1-acre adventure can stump the greatest of minds, so leaving yourself clues along the way might just keep you from pulling your hair out.

This bird's-eye view from our drone camera shows the complex configuration in more simple terms, and while you cannot get exactly the same view when visiting, you can look around from a 12-foot lookout platform around the sycamore tree.

The arboretum in Lisle is open from 7 a.m. to sunset, 365 days a year. Timed-entry tickets are required.

The Maze Garden is open daily from 9 a.m. to sunset. Admission to the maze is free with entrance to the arboretum.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyviewailyherald.com with your idea.