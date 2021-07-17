 

Patriotic light show among attractions of Antioch's Taste of Summer

  • Owen Kerbetz, 5, of Trevor, Wisconsin, and his brother, Cole, 3, enjoy a motorcycle ride during Antioch's Taste of Summer event Saturday.

    Owen Kerbetz, 5, of Trevor, Wisconsin, and his brother, Cole, 3, enjoy a motorcycle ride during Antioch's Taste of Summer event Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Vocalists Lyle Miller and Kathy Fern, and saxophonist Dave Drower perform with "Second Hand Soul Band" during Antioch's Taste of Summer event Saturday.

    Vocalists Lyle Miller and Kathy Fern, and saxophonist Dave Drower perform with "Second Hand Soul Band" during Antioch's Taste of Summer event Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Local restaurants offer a variety of menu items during Antioch's Taste of Summer event Saturday.

    Local restaurants offer a variety of menu items during Antioch's Taste of Summer event Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Daisy Johnson, 7, of Antioch enjoys a slice of pizza during Antioch's Taste of Summer event Saturday.

    Daisy Johnson, 7, of Antioch enjoys a slice of pizza during Antioch's Taste of Summer event Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 7/17/2021 6:15 PM

Antioch's Taste of Summer, a four-day event that offers food selections from local restaurants, live music and carnival rides, is seeing a spike in attendance over previous years as pandemic restrictions ease.

"We've had record turnouts the two last days," said Barbara Porch, event executive director. "People are very happy to come out after such a long time."

 

This year's Taste offers a new attraction -- a 25-minute-long, patriotic musical light show, presented at the band shell.

"Our patriotic musical light show at 9:15 (p.m.) the past couple of nights has been outstanding," Porch said. "It's something new we brought to the taste."

