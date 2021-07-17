Patriotic light show among attractions of Antioch's Taste of Summer
Updated 7/17/2021 6:15 PM
Antioch's Taste of Summer, a four-day event that offers food selections from local restaurants, live music and carnival rides, is seeing a spike in attendance over previous years as pandemic restrictions ease.
"We've had record turnouts the two last days," said Barbara Porch, event executive director. "People are very happy to come out after such a long time."
This year's Taste offers a new attraction -- a 25-minute-long, patriotic musical light show, presented at the band shell.
"Our patriotic musical light show at 9:15 (p.m.) the past couple of nights has been outstanding," Porch said. "It's something new we brought to the taste."
