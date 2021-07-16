McHenry police: Jiffy Lube employee hit, killed by 91-year-old driver

A 29-year-old Jiffy Lube employee died Friday at a McHenry hospital after being hit by an SUV leaving the business' vehicle service bay, McHenry police said.

The beige 2004 Jeep Liberty that hit the employee was driven by a 91-year-old woman, who was released from the scene pending an investigation, according to the McHenry Police Department.

The McHenry Police Department and the McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded at 12:11 p.m. Friday to the Jiffy Lube at 1807 N. Richmond Road where an initial investigation determined that the Jeep was exiting a vehicle service bay when it accelerated and struck the employee.

The employee was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the release.

The Jeep had no passengers, and the driver of the Jeep did not report any injuries at the scene, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the McHenry County Regional Crash Assistance Team, which consists of officers from the McHenry, Woodstock, Spring Grove, Harvard, Cary and Johnsburg police departments, according to the release.

The McHenry Police Department asks anyone with information to contact its criminal investigation division at (815) 363-2599. Anonymous information can be provided by calling the McHenry Police Department's tip line at (815) 363-2124, which does not use caller ID.