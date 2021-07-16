Improvements planned to Bloomingdale park
Updated 7/16/2021 2:07 PM
The Bloomingdale Park District has scheduled two public information meetings regarding potential improvements to Stratford Park in Bloomingdale.
Improvements to the park at 241 Butterfield Drive are contingent upon an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant.
The public meetings are planned for 6 to 7 p.m. July 21 and Aug. 11 at Stratford Middle School, 251 Butterfield Drive, Bloomingdale. The purpose of the first meeting will be to gather information. Results will be presented during the second meeting.
Visit bloomingdaleparks.org for more information.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.