Improvements planned to Bloomingdale park

The Bloomingdale Park District has scheduled two public information meetings regarding potential improvements to Stratford Park in Bloomingdale.

Improvements to the park at 241 Butterfield Drive are contingent upon an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant.

The public meetings are planned for 6 to 7 p.m. July 21 and Aug. 11 at Stratford Middle School, 251 Butterfield Drive, Bloomingdale. The purpose of the first meeting will be to gather information. Results will be presented during the second meeting.

Visit bloomingdaleparks.org for more information.