Volunteers stuff hundreds of backpacks with school supplies for students in Lake County
Updated 7/15/2021 5:20 PM
mwelsh@dailyherald.com
The kids at Carman Buckner Elementary School in Waukegan are in for a windfall this upcoming school year. They just don't know it yet.
The award-winning educational toy companies Learning Resources, Education Insights and hand2mind partnered with the Kids in Need Foundation to fill 600 backpacks with toys and school supplies to get the year started off right.
The companies also are donating $50,000 in educational toys and supplies to Kids in Need to help ease financial pressures on low-income families and see that their children are better prepared for the academic challenges ahead.
This is the second year the companies have teamed up with the Minnesota-based Kids in Need Foundation.
|
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.