Volunteers stuff hundreds of backpacks with school supplies for students in Lake County

Felicia Masas places hand sanitizer into backpacks that will be donated to students at Carman Buckner Elementary School in Waukegan. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Students at Carman Buckner Elementary School in Waukegan will receive 600 backpacks stuffed with play foam and other essential materials for the upcoming school year through a partnership between the Kids in Need Foundation and the companies Learning Resources, Educational insights and hand2mind. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Karen Raymond makes sure all necessary supplies have been placed in the 600 backpacks that will be donated to students at Carman Buckner Elementary School in Waukegan. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

mwelsh@dailyherald.com

The kids at Carman Buckner Elementary School in Waukegan are in for a windfall this upcoming school year. They just don't know it yet.

The award-winning educational toy companies Learning Resources, Education Insights and hand2mind partnered with the Kids in Need Foundation to fill 600 backpacks with toys and school supplies to get the year started off right.

The companies also are donating $50,000 in educational toys and supplies to Kids in Need to help ease financial pressures on low-income families and see that their children are better prepared for the academic challenges ahead.

This is the second year the companies have teamed up with the Minnesota-based Kids in Need Foundation.