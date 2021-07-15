Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in early morning McHenry crash

A 37-year-old Antioch man suffered life-threatening injuries when the motorcycle he was driving early today in McHenry was struck from behind by an oncoming car.

Initial reports from neighboring police departments that the motorcyclist had died in the crash were incorrect, McHenry police officials said.

The unidentified man was transported to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police said the motorcycle was headed was south on Chapel Hill Road just after 2 a.m. and stopped in the center lane near the Route 120 intersection when it was struck by a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry, Steven W. Foulk, 67, of Island Lake, was charged with three counts of drunken driving and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Foulk remains in custody and is awaiting a bond hearing, police said.

Investigators closed the intersection for more than four hours and reopened it at about 7 a.m.