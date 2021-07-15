Intelligentsia Cup bike race kicking off in West Dundee

The 10-day Intelligentsia Cup bike racing event kicks off Friday with the West Dundee River Challenge ... home of the dreaded hill known as "The Legbreaker." Courtesy of Ethan Glading

Of all the things that were missed during the COVID-19 pandemic, you wouldn't think something called "The Legbreaker" would be anywhere on the list.

But here we are with the return of the Intelligentsia Cup, and a caravan of competitive bike-riders from around the world are in West Dundee to compete in Friday's opening race of the 10-day event spread throughout the suburbs and in Chicago. Highlighted by the daunting hill known as "The Legbreaker," the West Dundee River Challenge presented by Amita St. Alexius Medical Center is a welcome sight for the riders who had to endure last year's cancellation.

Race organizers took advantage of the pause to create a revamped event that expands beyond the start and finish line. By increasing sponsorships and getting local businesses involved, the first leg of the Intelligentsia Cup has become a community gathering for West Dundee residents.

Over the next two weeks, the Intelligentsia Cup also will hold races in Glen Ellyn, Winfield, Mundelein, Lombard, Elgin, Lake Bluff and in two Chicago locations.

"It's been a little bit more stressful this year because we've put so much work into building the event," said Heather Buck, one of the West Dundee River Challenge organizers. "It's been an exciting challenge."

Entering its fifth year, the all-day downtown event begins at 9:25 a.m. The 0.9-mile course starts and finishes at Grafelman Park and takes riders through the Old Town North neighborhood and the downhill run on Geneva Street, where cyclists will reach speeds of around 50 mph.

"I think the beauty of the community and the Fox River is what brought the race to this area," said event organizer Maureen Himmel. "It's a challenging course, and Intelligentsia likes to have a combination of challenging courses and not-so-challenging courses."

The Restaurant and Entertainment Corridor, featuring Bleuroot, The Village Squire and Emmett's Brewing Company, will serve food until 10:30 p.m. There also will be live music from The Bucks and The Lenny's.

Sponsored by newly opened Elder + Oat Bread and Coffee Collective, a Family Bike Parade starts at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Registration for the parade is available online and can be done on-site. There's also a KidZone and expo area where families can participate in games and learn about bike safety.

"The village had done a great job hosting this event, but we formed this committee (in 2019) to make it a big community event," Himmel said. "Partnering with the village has worked out really well."

Another connection to the community is the housing of the competitors. Many have continued to stay with residents year after year in West Dundee, helping them save on expenses.

"Road cycling was not something I was ever into, and this really made me want to get involved," Buck said. "It's been a great experience getting to know more people in that community."