DuPage mayors group elects new president

Westmont Mayor Ronald Gunter has been elected president of the DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference for the 2021-22 year, taking over for Willowbrook Mayor Frank Trilla.

In addition, Darien Mayor Joseph Marchese will serve as vice president of the group, which represents 35 municipal governments.

Gunter, who is serving his third term as Westmont mayor, was first elected to the post in 2013. Marchese was elected mayor of Darien in 2019 after serving as an alderman for 22 years.

"I'm honored to have been elected as vice president of the DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference and look forward to working alongside President Gunter and our members," Marchese said in a statement. "We still have many challenges ahead as we continue to emerge from the pandemic, but we remain committed to our residents and will continue to advocate on their behalf to make a positive difference in our communities."