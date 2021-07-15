At least one dead in McHenry motorcycle crash
Updated 7/15/2021 8:33 AM
McHenry police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that was reported at about 6 a.m. today near the intersection of Route 120 and Chapel Hill Road.
Responding police agencies reported the intersection was closed until about 7 a.m. and that at least one person had died.
McHenry police officials were not immediately available to provide additional details about the crash.
