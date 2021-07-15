 

At least one dead in McHenry motorcycle crash

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/15/2021 8:33 AM

McHenry police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that was reported at about 6 a.m. today near the intersection of Route 120 and Chapel Hill Road.

Responding police agencies reported the intersection was closed until about 7 a.m. and that at least one person had died.

 

McHenry police officials were not immediately available to provide additional details about the crash.

