Truck traffic a concern with proposed industrial park at Pheasant Run golf course

A developer plans to build an industrial park at the site of the former Pheasant Run golf course in St. Charles. File photo

St. Charles aldermen got their first look at a developer's plan to build an industrial park at the former Pheasant Run golf course. Courtesy of the City of St. Charles

With an eye on the impact of increased truck traffic in the area, St. Charles aldermen seem agreeable to a massive industrial park replacing the shuttered Pheasant Run golf course.

Four months after Bartlett-based GSI Family Investments of Arizona LLC purchased the 84.6 acres from the DuPage Airport Authority for $11.275 million, representatives from the Greco/DeRosa Investment Group -- whose owners, Eduardo Greco and Ron DeRosa, also own GSI -- presented to the city's planning and zoning committee a concept plan for a four-building layout encompassing more than a million square feet of space and 13 acres of stormwater detention.

After presenting the plan to the plan commission last month, the same issues arose at Monday's planning and development meeting. While the aldermen appear fine with the concept of an industrial park replacing the golf course, they said the immense amount of truck traffic coming and going needs to be addressed based on the results of a series of upcoming traffic studies.

"I have zero problem with the use," said Ward 2 Alderman Rita Payleitner. "I think that's great. My concern is how we finagle the traffic piece."