Prospect Heights' Wolf Road sidewalk project may get financial boost from federal government

Prospect Heights' plans to build a sidewalk along Wolf Road connecting the city's Metra station with Palatine Frontage Road may be getting a financial boost from the federal government.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider announced Wednesday that funding for the north section of the sidewalk has been included in a House appropriations bill. The measure now must be approved by the full House and the Senate.

Officials say the sidewalk would provide a safe pedestrian thoroughfare in that part of the city, particularly for about 6,000 residents of nearby multifamily residences. It also would provide pedestrian access to Harper College's Learning and Career Center at 1375 Wolf Road.

"The road was developed at a time when pedestrian connectivity was not considered and Metra service was not yet extended," Mayor Nicholas Helmer said in Wednesday's announcement. "This proposed improvement will provide sidewalk connectivity to Harper College and Pace Route 221 to the less-advantaged east side neighborhood."

Jennifer Brennan, supervisor at Harper's Learning and Career Center, said the project would assist students who don't have access to a vehicle and instead use public transportation or walk to the center.

"Today, pedestrian access to and from LCC, the Pace Bus stop and the surrounding community is made very difficult with the lack of sidewalk access in the area," she said. "We have seen parents walk with children, sometimes in strollers, along the narrowest strip of roadside so that the kids can get free on-site babysitting (provided by the local school district) while mom or dad learns English or completes a GED."

The city already has received some funding from Cook County's Invest in Cook program for the project. Under the city's plan, the 5-foot-wide sidewalk would be built in two phases. Construction, slated to begin next year, would include crosswalks at all intersections and major access drives, pedestrian signals at signalized intersections, and a gated crossing of the railroad tracks between Camp McDonald Road and the Metra station.