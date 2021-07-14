Family to celebrate life of Crystal Lake man who helped Neil Armstrong walk on the moon

Austin James "Jim" Bailey Jr. was born barely a couple of decades after the first aircraft was invented.

But he still was obsessed with flying, even from an early age, which led him to a career as a decorated pilot in World War II and the Korean War, and later, a role in helping the first humans land on the moon.

Bailey died at the age of 99 on June 24 in Crystal Lake.

To celebrate his life, his family is hosting an event from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in a hangar at the Lake in the Hills Airport, where large boards will share Bailey's aviation and engineering biography. Memorabilia, including his flight suit, spacesuit, military uniform and Purple Heart, also will be on display.

"He had an amazing life. A whole bunch of us, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren, have come here to celebrate him," said his granddaughter, Amy Erickson. "He was definitely an example of a self-made man."

From an early age, Bailey volunteered at an airport. He went to pilot school, enlisted in the U.S. Navy and went on to become a combat fighter pilot in World War II. After getting his engineering degree, he was called back to serve in the Korean conflict, where he was shot down over North Korea and rescued after crashing in the Yellow Sea.

When he got back, Bailey got a job as an engineering test pilot at Honeywell in Minneapolis. He helped build and test the flight controls for the F-101, which later went into the X-15 and then into the lunar module of the Apollo 11.

He met the first man on the moon before Neil Armstrong had earned that designation, when the two were paired up as test pilots for the McDonnell F-101 Voodoo experimental supersonic jet fighter, the Daily Herald reported in a 2019 article. The two became best friends.

Although Bailey declined to watch Armstrong step on the moon in 1969, as he "couldn't bear" to watch his dear friend in such a high-risk situation, he was happy when his kids told him the news.

"I was very pleased," Bailey said in an interview with the Daily Herald. "I felt wonderful."

Over the years, Bailey received a wide array of awards, including the Octave Chanute Flight Award in New York, a national award that honors outstanding contributions by a pilot for advancing the art, science and technology of aeronautics. In 2013, according to his obituary, Bailey was inducted into the Minnesota Aviation Hall of Fame.

Despite all these accomplishments, Bailey stayed humble, Bailey's daughter Debby Rosulek said. Growing up, her father didn't talk about his work very much at all, as much of the information he dealt with was classified.

Although he traveled a lot, Bailey always made time for family.

When he was home, he would plan special events and "Surprise Days" where he would take his children to the Officers Club for brunch.

"He was a wonderful, wonderful father," Rosulek said. "He never made a big deal about himself."

Bailey is survived by his daughters, Dale Bailey (Rick Christman) of Beaufort, South Carolina, Deborah (Robert) Rosulek of Crystal Lake, Dawn Bailey of Santa Rosa, California; his son, Austin J. Bailey III of Philo; his grandchildren, Christopher Norris, Catherine Beth Erwin, Amy Erickson, Nancy Kramer, Andrew Rosulek, Christine Bailey White, Carly Bailey De Castro, Lindsey Bailey Doenitz, Rose Bailey and Grace Bailey; his 11 great-grandchildren; and his two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Bailey, in February 2017; and his granddaughter, Claire Elise Bailey, in November 2004.

Two months ago, a new baby was born into the family, who was named "Bailey" in his honor.

"The spirit of love, loyalty, and generosity he demonstrated through all his actions will continue to inspire his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren well into the future," according to Bailey's obituary.