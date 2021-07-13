Roselle approves plan for new chapel
Updated 7/13/2021 4:11 PM
Fourth Avenue Gospel Church has received permission to build a new chapel in Roselle.
Roselle trustees on June 28 approved the church's request for a special-use permit to build a 24-seat chapel next to a house at 100 E. Devon Ave. The village board also supported a proposal to annex the land into Roselle.
Once built, the new chapel will be for Sunday worship, Bible study and prayers. The church plans to retain ownership of the house after the construction of the chapel is completed.
