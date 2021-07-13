Elgin police investigating woman's death in apparent domestic case

Elgin police are investigating the death of a woman on the 300 block of Heine Avenue in what they said appeared to be an isolated domestic incident. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Elgin Police are investigating the death of a woman who they say appears to be the victim of "an isolated domestic related incident."

Police were called at approximately 6:40 p.m. Monday for a report of a child found near Lawrence Avenue and North Aldine Street. Police determined the 4-year-old boy, who was unharmed, lived about six blocks away in the 300 block of Heine Avenue. At the house, they found a 3-year-old sibling who also was unharmed, and a 33-year-old woman deceased inside the residence.

Detectives from the major investigations division and special investigations division worked the case overnight and are still investigating while working with Streamwood Police. While not saying it was a homicide investigation, a news release Tuesday characterized it as "an isolated domestic related incident with no danger to the public."

The identity of the woman and cause of death won't be released until the Kane County coroner's office performs an autopsy, police said.

Anyone with information in reference to this case is asked to contact the major investigation division at (847) 289-2600. Additionally, individuals can provide anonymous tips or information via the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or texting 847411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.