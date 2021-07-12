Wood Dale officials tout success of COVID relief program

A COVID-19 relief program that provided vouchers to Wood Dale residents has been deemed a success by city officials.

The "Wood Dale Dollars" program gave households in the village $40 in coupons that were redeemable at participating businesses.

Residents also could use coupons to help pay their utility bills or donate them to the Wood Dale Food Bank.

The village budgeted roughly $200,000 in federal CARES Act money for the "Wood Dale Dollars" program.

By the time the program came to an end on March 31, Wood Dale residents redeemed roughly $114,200 in coupons.

Of that amount, more than $65,000 went to help pay utility bills.

Roughly $48,000 was used at businesses.

City officials hailed the program as excellent and a positive outcome for the community.

"It went very well," Mayor Nunzio Pulice said.

"We were trying to do our best to get people to support businesses and help with their water bills. I'm glad we got such a great response."

"Wood Dale Dollars" was one of many ways the village has been providing pandemic assistance, along with free vehicle stickers for residents, waiving occupancy fees and liquor licenses, and reimbursing restaurants and bars that had to rent or buy equipment to provide outdoor dining.

The village looked to the "Itasca Bucks" program as a model for "Wood Dale Dollars."

Itasca extended its program for another six months as a result of its popularity.

Participating businesses include 7-Eleven, Bentley's Pancake House, Dairy Queen, Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robins in Wood Dale, JBs Inn, Juan Y Yo Taco Grill, La Michoacana Supreme, Local Bar & Grille, New China Pearl, Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Wood Dale, Taco Bell, Taco Tuesday, Taqueria Azteca, The Pizza Kitchen, Thornwood, Tomczak's Tap, True Cuisine Catering for Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue of Wood Dale, U Gazdy, White Cottage Pizza, Woody's Sports Bar and Yue Sun Japanese Steak House.