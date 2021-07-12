Schaumburg closing Veterans Gateway Park for improvements

Weather permitting, Veterans Gateway Park in Schaumburg will be closed beginning this week until early November for concrete restoration and other upgrades.

The park on the southwest corner of Schaumburg and Roselle roads will remain closed to the public until the concrete, handrail and lighting improvements are completed. All improvements are scheduled for completion Nov. 5.

Electrical improvements also will be made to the area, resulting in sidewalk closures as well as a temporary power outages to the lights and clock tower in the park. The closures and power outages will not affect entry or power to local businesses. The power outage will last approximately two weeks.

For more information, dial 311 in Schaumburg.